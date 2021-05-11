Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.63. The stock had a trading volume of 199,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 527.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

