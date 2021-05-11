Nutrien Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of NTR opened at $61.75 on Monday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 660.2% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Nutrien by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

