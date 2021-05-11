Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NUVB stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. Nuvation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

