Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NCA opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
