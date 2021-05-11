Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

