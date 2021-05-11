Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE NAN opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Dividend History for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit