Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:JPC)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
JPC stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.85.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
See Also: What is a back-end load?
