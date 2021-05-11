O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. O-I Glass reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 651.2% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 378,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 328,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 633,354 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $589,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

