Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Oak Street Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. 2,547,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,920. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.61.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,265,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock valued at $427,596,132. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

