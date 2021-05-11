Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. 1,825,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,424,092. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OXY. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

