Oddo Bhf Downgrades Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RBSFY opened at $9.25 on Friday. Rubis has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Rubis Terminal, Rubis Énergie, Rubis Support and Services. The Rubis Terminal segment comprises the liquid product storage activities. The Rubis Énergie segment includes petroleum product distribution activities.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.