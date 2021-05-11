Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Omeros stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 538,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,834. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $42,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,900 shares in the company, valued at $357,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,613 shares of company stock worth $1,753,115 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

