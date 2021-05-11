ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $37.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $295,803,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

