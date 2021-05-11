ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

