One One Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 326,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $234.43. 68,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,447. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.70 and a 200 day moving average of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

