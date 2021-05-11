One One Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,564 Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.4% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 60,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,595. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

