One One Wealth Management LLC Invests $158,000 in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Coeur Mining by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of CDE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 106,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,696,750. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

