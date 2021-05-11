One One Wealth Management LLC Takes $395,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.13. 464,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,368,978. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

