OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.27. 466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,827. The stock has a market cap of $977.23 million, a P/E ratio of 618.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

