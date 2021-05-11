OneSpan Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,018 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,491% compared to the typical volume of 64 put options.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt bought 263,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,228,677.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in OneSpan by 194.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 51,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneSpan by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,378,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,775,000 after buying an additional 216,873 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OneSpan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.16 million, a P/E ratio of 618.65, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

