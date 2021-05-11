Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Sells $2,731,946.00 in Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OTRK traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 430,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. Ontrak, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

