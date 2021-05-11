Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Open Lending in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.92.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.18. 1,873,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,651. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.