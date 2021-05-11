Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ORGO. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Organogenesis stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -321.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million.

In related news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Organogenesis by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

