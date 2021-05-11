Orion Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $295.83 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $295.83 million and $25.81 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $14.00 or 0.00024710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00084033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00107533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.00782426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.65 or 0.09352550 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

ORN is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

