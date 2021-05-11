Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $133.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

