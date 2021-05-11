Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,711,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $142,715.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,715.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,041,361 shares of company stock valued at $206,072,282 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,597,000 after acquiring an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 503,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,177,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

