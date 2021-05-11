Oxler Private Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,225.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,945.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

