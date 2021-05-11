Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report $180.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $184.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $137.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $732.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $754.77 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,763 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 573,768 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $95,595,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after purchasing an additional 412,022 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,654,000 after acquiring an additional 378,423 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. 3,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19 and a beta of 1.36. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.77%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

