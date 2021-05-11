PAID Network Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. PAID Network has a market cap of $144.20 million and $13.84 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 8% against the dollar. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $2.27 or 0.00003986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.78 or 0.00639423 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.07 or 0.00249030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003970 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.56 or 0.01184188 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031467 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

