Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Buys $23,187.50 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Martha Notaras acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Palomar stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $121.87.
Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.
