Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $168.98 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $331.18 or 0.00588485 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00083438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00059376 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00064440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00107126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.97 or 0.00774700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.48 or 0.09109430 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

