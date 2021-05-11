Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $37.58 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $37.58 million and $28.57 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $29.17 or 0.00050984 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.42 or 0.00663253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00250589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.67 or 0.01165397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00032632 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.