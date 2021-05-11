Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 122 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

ABC opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

