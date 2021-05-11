Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 3,226 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of JHML stock opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $54.30.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.