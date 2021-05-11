Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000.

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

