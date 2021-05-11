Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 73,869 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.24 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

