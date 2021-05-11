Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,529,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

ALXN stock opened at $171.81 on Tuesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.98 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

