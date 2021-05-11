Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 9,475 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

