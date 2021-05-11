Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,836 shares of company stock worth $8,423,479. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

