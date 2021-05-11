Paul Jean Severino Sells 10,000 Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) COO Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Jean Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Paul Jean Severino sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $29,800.00.

FORD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 71,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,426. The company has a market cap of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Forward Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.75.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Forward Industries worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

