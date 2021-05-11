Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $490.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.78.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $317.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $233.27 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.20 and its 200 day moving average is $398.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

