Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $162.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

