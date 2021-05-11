Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $162.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 144.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.38. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit