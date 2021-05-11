PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,960 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $243.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $286.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.