PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL opened at $243.63 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.78 and a 200-day moving average of $239.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

