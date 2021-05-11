Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PSFE opened at $13.57 on Monday. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

