PCHAIN (PI) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00083878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00064646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00776952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.33 or 0.09151743 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

