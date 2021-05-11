PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target Raised to $48.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $40.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $341,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

