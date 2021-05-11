Pembina Pipeline (PBA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA):

5/11/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Pembina Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2021 – Pembina Pipeline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

NYSE:PBA opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after acquiring an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after buying an additional 499,599 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,856,000 after buying an additional 292,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,047,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,836,000 after buying an additional 381,910 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

