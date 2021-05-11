Peony Market Cap Achieves $1.19 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $64.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00067726 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004270 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,765,801 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars.

