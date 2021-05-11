PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Silviu Popovici Sells 20,000 Shares

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,602,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.64.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 274,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
