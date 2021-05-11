PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Silviu Popovici Sells 20,000 Shares

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,602,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $140.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 257,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 274,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 146,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 543,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

