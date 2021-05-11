PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

